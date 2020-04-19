Smith County reports one fatality, zero new cases from COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed a new death in Smith County from COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon bringing the total to three.

The individual is a 78-year-old male from Tyler.

Two previous deaths in Smith County involved a 91-year-old male from Hideaway and a 56-year-old resident in Troup.

Officials also announced zero new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The total in Smith County is now 121 with 53 reported recovered individuals.

“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual, “says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, and remaining socially connected with everyone using technology.”

East Texas now has over 625 cases with 25 deaths.