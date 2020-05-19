Smith County reports 7 new coronavirus recoveries, no new cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County reported seven new recoveries from COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon and no new cases.

According to local health officials, 26 of the 46 active cases are currently in Tyler hospitals. During the three-day of free testing at the Harvey Convention Center last week, there were 414 tests administered.

The new numbers come one day after Gov. Abbott praised that the rate of positive tests was dropping across the state. As of yesterday, just under 5% of people tested positive while back in mid-April it was nearly 15%.

Smith County overall has recorded 192 total cases since the first case appeared back on March 13 and the area has suffered four deaths.

Abbott revealed the second phase of his plan to reopen on Monday with nearly every aspect of life being allowed to open. Childcare facilities were permitted to reopen immediately following Abbott’s announcement.

Bars are allowed to open on Friday, but at 25% capacity. Restaurants that were already open can expand up to 50% capacity.

Professional sports are allowed to return to the Lone Star State by May 31 but no fans can attend. Youth sports leagues will also be permitted to being operations.

East Texas now has more than 2,000 cases across the region with 87 deaths. Here is the most recent tally: