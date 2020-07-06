Smith County reports 5th death from COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health reports another death in Smith County, bringing the total to five.

The person is a 74-year-old male from Tyler.

The previous deaths are:

91-year-old male from Hideaway

56-year-old from Troup

78-year-old male from Tyler

68-year-old male from Tyler

Over the weekend, 77 new cases were reported bringing the total count in Smith County to 848. Of those, 294 are still active.

“Everyone has the responsibility to follow public health recommendations, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds, and staying home if you have any symptoms of illness,” said George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a mandatory mask mandate for Texas, punishable by fines.

However, Smith County said they will not enforce the policy, but encourage the public to wear a mask.

The following are symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle of body aches

Loos of tase or smell

Loss of appetite

Sore throat

Nasal congestions

runny nose

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

