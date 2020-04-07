Smith County reports 4 new cases, total brought to 79

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has reported an additional four cases in Smith County.

That brings the total in Smith County to 79 and East Texas to 269.

Smith County – 79, 2 deaths

Bowie County –27, 1 death

Gregg County – 28

Nacogdoches County – 24, 2 deaths

Angelina County – 14

Rusk County – 13

Harrison County – 11, 1 death

Shelby County – 11

Polk County – 8

Cherokee County – 7

Van Zandt County – 7, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Cass County – 5

Henderson County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Upshur County – 5

Anderson County – 1

Camp County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 4

Titus County – 2

Trinity County – 1

(NOTE: Data may be unavailable during high traffic times.)

Data produced by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Laboratory, and Infectious Disease Service.

This dashboard will be updated daily by noon. Data displayed are current as of 8 p.m. for the prior day.