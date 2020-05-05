Smith County reports 1 new case, 4 additional recoveries

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed new COVID-19 numbers in Smith County on Tuesday.

There is one new case bringing the total number to 156 with 95 recoveries.

While Smith County reports a low number every day, they are still the third East Texas county with the highest reported cases.

Panola County has 190 and Nacogdoches has 184 with the most deaths at 11.

For the most up-to-date cases in East Texas, visit the live blog.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Abbott made an announcement regarding the second phase of opening up Texas.

The Governor announced that hair salons and barbershops may re-open on May 8 as long as social distancing rules are followed.

Gyms may re-open on May 18, with strict rules that include gloves being worn and other social distancing restrictions.

The governor and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath offered new guidance for school graduations.

Several options have been approved: