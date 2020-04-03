Smith County officials release more information on COVID-19 patients

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials announced at a press conference on Friday more demographic information on COVID-19 cases in the area.

There are currently 53 cases in the county and they are in the following cities:

Tyler – 44

Flint – 4

Whitehouse – 3

Hideaway – 1

Troup – 1

According to George Roberts, CEO of NET Health, said that 32 cases were community spread and 21 were travel-related. He also released the age range of the confirmed patients:

0-20: 1

21-40: 10

41-60: 19

61-80: 20

80+: 3

28 of the confirmed cases in Smith County are female and 23 are male.

The county has been under a stay-at-home order since March 27 and leads East Texas in coronavirus cases by a wide margin. The most recent count outs Smith County at 53 confirmed cases and 1 death.

In East Texas as of this writing, there are 155 cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities.

Earlier this week, Gov. Abbott extended his social distancing executive order until April 30 and prohibited schools from reopening their doors until May 4.

Other restrictions included keeping bars and restaurunts closed to in-house service as well as restricting hospital and nursing home visits.

Here is the most recent East Texas tally of cases: