Smith County joins Gregg in ratifying disaster declaration due to coronavirus

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has now joined Gregg in ratifying a local disaster declaration due to the spread of coronavirus.

Smith County Commissioners Court met Tuesday morning to approve the declaration, and it will last indefinitely until terminated by the County Judge or Commissioners Court.

WHAT DOES IT DO?

The existence of the declaration does several things, such as:

allows government entities to access additional state and federal resources

allows those entities to seek potential reimbursement for costs of activities

creates opportunities for certain qualifying small businesses

broadens power for County Judge to issue further orders or restrictions

At this time, no limiting of movements, travel restrictions, or preventing large gatherings have been implemented by the County Judge.

“The County seeks to address this national health pandemic in a cautious, but responsible manner, always putting common sense and critical thought ahead of fear. I realize that every government restriction put in place is an impediment to the freedom of our citizens, their businesses, and their lives. So, such actions will only be taken if absolutely necessary. Presently, the best guide for our community is to stay informed, use common sense, and show respect toward one another in our interactions and decisions.” NATHANIEL MORAN, COUNTY JUDGE

CONFIRMED CASES

So far, East Texas has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus. There are four in Smith County, one in Gregg County, one in Rusk County, and one in Bowie County.

Below is a map of the state by state confirmed cases.