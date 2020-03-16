Smith County issues ‘declaration of local disaster’ after multiple confirmed cases of coronavirus in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathan Moran has issued a “Declaration of Local Disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The declaration can last for a maximum of seven days, according to Texas law but it can be renewed. It also activates the Smith County Emergency Management Plan.

There are currently five confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in East Texas, with one being in Gregg County and the other four in Smith County.

Gregg County issued a “local state of disaster” on Monday morning.

On Friday, Gov. Gregg Abbott issued a statewide declaration of disaster due to the spread of the virus.

Below is a copy of Stoudt’s declaration: