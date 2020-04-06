Smith County COVID-19 cases jump to 75

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed 13 more COVID-19 cases bringing the total in Smith County to 75.

Eight of the individuals were exposed due to community spread with 50 of the current Smith County cases under the age of 60.

“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual, “says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, while also remaining socially connected with family members and friends using technology.”

The total in East Texas is 246.