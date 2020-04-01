Smith County confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19, brings Smith County to 42

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has added five new cases of coronavirus, according to a release from local health officials. This brings the county to 42 total.

East Texas is up to 108 total cases in the area. Smith County is currently under a stay-at-home order from judge Moran until April 10.

There have been four deaths in East Texas from the coronavirus, the first being in Smith County. Three of the victims had underlying medical issues and ranged in age from 47 to 91.

Here is the most recent tally kept by KETK News: