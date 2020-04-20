Smith County confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus, up to 123

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced on Monday that it had confirmed new cases of COVID-19 to bring it to 123 total.
No new recoveries were announced by health officials, which remain at 53. No demographic information was released on the two new patients.
Smith County still remains the only county in East Texas to reach a triple-digit case count. There have been three total fatalities in Smith County.
Here is the most recent tally for the whole region:
- Smith County – 123, 3 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 89, 6 deaths
- Bowie County –76, 5 deaths
- Shelby County – 60
- Gregg County – 52
- Harrison County – 45, 4 deaths
- Panola County – 37, 3 deaths
- Rusk County – 29, 1 death
- Angelina County – 27
- Polk County – 15
- San Augustine County – 14, 1 death
- Cass County – 13
- Henderson County – 13
- Van Zandt County – 12, 1 death
- Cherokee County – 10, 1 death
- Titus County – 10
- Upshur County – 9
- Anderson County – 10
- Wood County – 6
- Camp County – 6
- Trinity County – 5
- Morris County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Houston County – 3
- Marion County – 3
- Rains County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Sabine County – 1