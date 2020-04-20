Smith County confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus, up to 123

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced on Monday that it had confirmed new cases of COVID-19 to bring it to 123 total.

No new recoveries were announced by health officials, which remain at 53. No demographic information was released on the two new patients.

Smith County still remains the only county in East Texas to reach a triple-digit case count. There have been three total fatalities in Smith County.

Here is the most recent tally for the whole region: