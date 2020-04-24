Breaking News
Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals
Smith County confirms 1 new COVID-19 patient, more than half of cases have recovered

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced Friday afternoon that one new case of coronavirus has been confirmed to bring the total to 132.

Of those 132 patients, 76 of them have recovered, which is more than half.

Smith County still leads all East Texas counties with the highest number of cases. The only other to reach triple digits as of this writing is Nacogdoches.

On Thursday, Judge Nathaniel Moran stated that he is ready for a “responsible restart” should Gov. Abbott’s stay-at-home order expire next Thursday.

At the same presser, Smith County health officials urged residents to continue social distancing measures into the future, despite potentially relaxed restrictions.

NET Health CEO George Roberts said that “The virus will still be with us” and Smith County Health Authority Dr. Levin said earlier in the week that the virus “will not be gone in a week.”

The majority of Smith County commissioners echoed on Tuesday that they would vote to repeal the county stay-at-home order immediately if Gov. Abbott had not issued a statewide order.

