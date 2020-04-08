Smith County cases increase by 3, total at 82

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KEKT) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Smith County grew Wednesday afternoon with three added to the list of confirmations.

That brings the total to 82 in Smith County and 288 in East Texas.

As of Wednesday, April 8 there are two fatalities in Smith County with zero recovered according to NET Health.

A stay-at-home order has been issued by Gov. Greg Abbott and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran which extends until April 30.

Smith County – 82, 2 deaths

Bowie County –32, 1 death

Gregg County – 32

Nacogdoches County – 25, 2 deaths

Angelina County – 14

Rusk County – 14

Harrison County – 12, 1 death

Shelby County – 11

Polk County – 8

Cherokee County – 7

Van Zandt County – 7, 1 death

Upshur County – 6

Cass County – 5

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Henderson County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Wood County – 4

Anderson County – 2

Camp County – 3

Titus County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Morris County – 1

Trinity County – 1

Rains – 1

Data produced by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Laboratory, and Infectious Disease Service.

This dashboard will be updated daily by noon. Data displayed are current as of 8 p.m. for the prior day.