Smith County announces 9 recoveries, 0 new cases of coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced that no new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, keeping the total 139. Health officials also said that nine new patients have recovered for a total of 85.

Smith holds a slight lead for the most cases of COVID-19 in East Texas over Nacogdoches County, which has 137.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sheriff Larry Smith announced that a fourth inmate and a third jail employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here is the most recent tally of COVID-19 as kept track by KETK News: