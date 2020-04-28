Smith County announces 9 recoveries, 0 new cases of coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced that no new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, keeping the total 139. Health officials also said that nine new patients have recovered for a total of 85.
Smith holds a slight lead for the most cases of COVID-19 in East Texas over Nacogdoches County, which has 137.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sheriff Larry Smith announced that a fourth inmate and a third jail employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Here is the most recent tally of COVID-19 as kept track by KETK News:
- Smith County – 139, 3 deaths (85 recovered)
- Nacogdoches County – 137, 7 deaths (32 recovered)
- Panola County – 99, 6 deaths (7 recovered)
- Bowie County –94, 8 deaths (47 recovered)
- Shelby County – 94
- Harrison County – 83, 7 deaths (6 recovered)
- Gregg County – 69 (36 recovered)
- Angelina County – 45
- Rusk County – 34, 1 death (9 recovered)
- Henderson County – 24 (0 recovered)
- Anderson County – 23 (2 recovered)
- Polk County – 14
- Cass County – 17 (8 recovered)
- San Augustine County – 16, 1 death
- Titus County – 15
- Cherokee County – 14, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 14, 1 death (0 recovered)
- Upshur County – 13
- Marion County – 9 (1 recovered)
- Wood County – 7
- Camp County – 6 (5 recovered)
- Trinity County – 5
- Morris County – 5 (0 recovered)
- Hopkins County – 4 (4 recoveries)
- Houston County – 3
- Rains County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Sabine County – 1