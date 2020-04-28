yleh

Smith County announces 9 recoveries, 0 new cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced that no new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, keeping the total 139. Health officials also said that nine new patients have recovered for a total of 85.

Smith holds a slight lead for the most cases of COVID-19 in East Texas over Nacogdoches County, which has 137.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sheriff Larry Smith announced that a fourth inmate and a third jail employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here is the most recent tally of COVID-19 as kept track by KETK News:

  • Smith County – 139, 3 deaths (85 recovered)
  • Nacogdoches County – 137, 7 deaths (32 recovered)
  • Panola County – 99, 6 deaths (7 recovered)
  • Bowie County –94, 8 deaths (47 recovered)
  • Shelby County – 94
  • Harrison County – 83, 7 deaths (6 recovered)
  • Gregg County – 69 (36 recovered)
  • Angelina County – 45
  • Rusk County – 34, 1 death (9 recovered)
  • Henderson County – 24 (0 recovered)
  • Anderson County – 23 (2 recovered)
  • Polk County – 14
  • Cass County – 17 (8 recovered)
  • San Augustine County – 16, 1 death
  • Titus County – 15
  • Cherokee County – 14, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 14, 1 death (0 recovered)
  • Upshur County – 13
  • Marion County – 9 (1 recovered)
  • Wood County – 7
  • Camp County – 6 (5 recovered)
  • Trinity County – 5
  • Morris County – 5 (0 recovered)
  • Hopkins County – 4 (4 recoveries)
  • Houston County – 3
  • Rains County – 2
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Sabine County – 1

