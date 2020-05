SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County released new numbers on Tuesday including additional cases and recoveries.

Seven new cases were confirmed bringing the total to 185. The number of recoveries increased by 19 bringing the total to 125. That means that 67.6% of individuals who have reported of the coronavirus in Smith County have now recovered.

