Smith County announces 5 new cases of COIVD-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced five new cases of coronavirus in their daily update on Wednesday.
Nacogdoches County also reported two more deaths from COVID-19, pushing them to now six total which is the most in
East Texas has now swelled to more than 515 cases throughout the region.
Here is the most recent tally:
- Smith County – 108, 2 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 62, 6 deaths
- Bowie County –51, 5 deaths
- Gregg County – 42
- Shelby County – 46
- Harrison County – 34, 2 death
- Panola County – 22, 2 death
- Angelina County – 20
- Rusk County – 16
- Polk County – 11
- Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
- Henderson County – 12
- San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
- Upshur County – 8
- Cherokee County – 7, 1 death
- Titus County – 7
- Cass County – 6
- Wood County – 6
- Camp County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Trinity County – 4
- Anderson County – 3
- Morris County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Rains – 1
- Marion – 1