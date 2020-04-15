Smith County announces 5 new cases of COIVD-19

1  of  2
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced five new cases of coronavirus in their daily update on Wednesday.

Nacogdoches County also reported two more deaths from COVID-19, pushing them to now six total which is the most in

East Texas has now swelled to more than 515 cases throughout the region.

Here is the most recent tally:

  • Smith County – 108, 2 deaths
  • Nacogdoches County – 62, 6 deaths
  • Bowie County –51, 5 deaths
  • Gregg County – 42
  • Shelby County – 46
  • Harrison County – 34, 2 death
  • Panola County – 22, 2 death
  • Angelina County – 20
  • Rusk County – 16
  • Polk County – 11
  • Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
  • Henderson County – 12
  • San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
  • Upshur County – 8
  • Cherokee County – 7, 1 death
  • Titus County – 7
  • Cass County – 6
  • Wood County – 6
  • Camp County – 5
  • Hopkins County – 4
  • Trinity County – 4
  • Anderson County – 3
  • Morris County – 3
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Rains – 1
  • Marion – 1

