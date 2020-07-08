Smith County announces 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths, 66 new cases

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health reported two COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County along with 66 new cases.

The deaths were a 87-year-old female and a 95-year-old male, both who resided in Tyler and bring the total deaths to seven.

The 66 new cases bring the total number in Smith County to 1,164 with 863 still active.

“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.