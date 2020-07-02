Smith Co. COVID-19 testing closes early after reaching capacity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials have announced the closure of COVID-19 testing at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler because it has reached its capacity of testing.

The testing began on Tuesday and was set to close at 4 p.m. on Thursday. KETK visited the site on Tuesday as hundreds were seen standing in line waiting hours to be tested.

As of Wednesday, Smith County has a total of 654 reported cases with 357 still active and 75 people hospitalized.

The most reported in one day was 67 on Monday, June 29.

For additional testing, visit the NET Health website for additional locations.