Small businesses backed by SBA loans, some money already funneling through

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It has been one week since small business loans became available through the two trillion dollar stimulus package.

Over the past seven days, small businesses have been putting in the paperwork to get their cut.

From the beginning of this pandemic, President Trump said small business owners were priority.

Relief came in the form of partially forgivable loan options.

“I would anticipate that most if not all the loan amount will be forgiven if you haven’t fired any employees,” Lee Gibson, Southside Bank CEO, said.



Gibson says these loans aren’t like many others. It’s not for any bank to benefit from but rather the people.

“The loan carries a one percent interest rate, which is a very very low-interest rate,” Gibson said. “The government is trying to help.”

The Paycheck Protection program also gives small businesses six months before having to pay anything back and have options for it to be forgiven completely.

Southside Bank has received thousands of applications. Many of them are already seeing the money deposited in their accounts.

“We’re going to continue working through the weekend to make sure we continue to work the process for our customers,” Gibson said.

That way more applications are sent off to be approved as soon as possible because time is of the essence.