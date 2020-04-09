Slocum ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19, district halts meal program

SLOCUM, Texas (KETK) – A Slocum ISD employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an announcement from the school district.

The employee was not involved in the meal preparation or work packets for students. As a precaution however, the district has halted both programs until further notice.

It is unknown if the employee is one of the two already confirmed cases in Anderson County or if it is a new case.

East Texas currently stands at 313 positive cases and nine deaths. Here is the latest tally kept by KETK News: