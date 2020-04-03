Shelby County confirms six additional cases, 10 total

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Texas is now in double-digits for the coronavirus with the Texas Department of State Health Services confirming six new cases on Friday to bring their total to 10.

East Texas is now up to 164 total cases and seven deaths throughout the region.

On Friday, the number of deaths nearly doubled for the Woods with Nacogodches, Panola, and San Augustine Counties all reporting their first fatalities.

Here is the most recent tally that KETK News has: