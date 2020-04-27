Second Trane employee tests positive for the coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A second Trane employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Jennifer Regina, a spokeswoman for the company.

Regina said that the company was notified over the weekend about the positive test and the working areas have been disinfected.

Our team member is currently recovering, and we wish them a quick and full recovery. Jennifer Regina

Employees who worked closely with the employee are now self-quarantining as a precaution.

Back in March, the company revealed its first positive test as COVID-19 cases sprang up all over Smith County. The company says that the two cases are unrelated.

After the first positive case, the company said it implemented strict social distancing and sanitary guidelines. They also scaled back their workforce until April 6.

However, one anonymous employee said at the time that at first employees were not given adequate protection.

“Don’t lie to us and make us feel a false sense of security when it’s not there,” said the caller, “there are 1200 people throughout that facility throughout the day, and how do we know whose sick and you’re coming in contact with people all day long, every shift.”