Second part of Abbott’s Phase III re-open plan activated as restaurants can expand to 75% capacity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The second part of Gov. Abbott’s third phase to reopen the Texas economy kicks off tonight as restaurants are allowed to expand to 75% capacity.

“The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” said Governor Abbott in a statement.

If counties have fewer than 10 total active cases, they can increase their occupancy for all establishments to 75%.

The last third will activate Friday, June 19 when amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus may open at 50% capacity.

Plans to expand seating come at an uneasy time for Texas as hospitalizations are up 40% over the last two weeks from the virus. Also, the state set a record on Monday and Tuesday for the most COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic started, according to numbers released by state health officials.

This comes after several weeks of continued drops in positive rates, deaths, and hospital admissions.