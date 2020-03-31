San Augustine, Panola Counties report first confirmed cases of COVID-19

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine and Panola Counties have confirmed their first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The San Augustine County confirmation came in a letter from County Judge Jeff Boyd.

The infected person is a county resident. No other details are available.

“As with anyone exposed to a Positive COVID-19 case, the Angelina County & Cities Health District is advising those directly exposed to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for flu-like symptoms as recommended by the CDC,” the letter said.

The Panola County case was confirmed by the officer of County Judge LeeAnn Jones.

The two confirmations, coupled with one from Shelby County announcing two new cases, bring the total of confirmed cases in East Texas to 82.

Information on COVID-19 can be found at the Angelina County & Cities Health District website.