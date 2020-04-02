San Augustine County jumps to three COVID-19 cases

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine has jumped to three cases of coronavirus after the Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed two more on Thursday.
This comes just one day after the first confirmed case was reported and two days after a stay-at-home order was enacted.
This brings East Texas to 126 cases and here is the most updated tally:
- Smith County – 47, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Harrison County – 5, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
- Gregg County – 9
- Nacogdoches County – 6
- Rusk County – 6
- Angelina County – 5
- Cherokee County – 5
- Polk County – 5
- Cass County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Panola County – 4
- San Augustine County – 3
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Wood County – 1
- Anderson – 1