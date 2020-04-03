San Augustine County confirms first coronavirus death, 5th in East Texas

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine County has confirmed its first coronavirus death and the fifth in East Texas.
The announcement was made by the Angelina County & Cities Health District on Friday morning.
East Texas currently stands at 155 cases. Here is the latest tally kept by KETK News:
- Smith County – 53, 1 death
- Bowie County –14, 1 death
- Harrison County – 5, 1 death
- San Augustine County – 3, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
- Gregg County – 13
- Nacogdoches County – 11
- Rusk County – 7
- Angelina County – 8
- Polk County – 7
- Cherokee County – 6
- Cass County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Panola County – 4
- Upshur County – 3
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 3
- Morris County – 1
- Wood County – 1
- Anderson – 1
- Titus – 1