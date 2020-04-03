1  of  3
San Augustine County confirms first coronavirus death, 5th in East Texas

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine County has confirmed its first coronavirus death and the fifth in East Texas.

The announcement was made by the Angelina County & Cities Health District on Friday morning.

East Texas currently stands at 155 cases. Here is the latest tally kept by KETK News:

  • Smith County – 53, 1 death
  • Bowie County –14, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • San Augustine County – 3, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 13
  • Nacogdoches County – 11
  • Rusk County – 7
  • Angelina County – 8
  • Polk County – 7
  • Cherokee County – 6
  • Cass County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Panola County – 4
  • Upshur County – 3
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 3
  • Morris County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1
  • Titus – 1

