Rusk County reports 2nd coronavirus case

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County now has two confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

There is no official information regarding the patient.

The total amount of cases in Texas is more than 700 with 14 reported in Smith County. There are 11 deaths reported in Texas, but none in Rusk County.

Currently, there are 22 cases in East Texas.