Rodeo Austin canceled, citing public health and safety concerns

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Just one day after the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo suddenly shut down, Rodeo Austin canceled its events before they began.

Many exhibitors in East Texas arrived in Houston but were turned away after the news was released that the event would be canceled. That left many wondering if the Austin show would continue as many hoped to continue their show season in the Hill Country.

“And that’s the chatter in the barn and you walk down the aisle and hear people talking about it now because a lot of exhibitors will enter a project for Houston and then enter it for Austin as well just as a backup,” said Skyler Shively, Smith County Extension Agent.

Rodeo Austin was set to begin Friday, March 13 but decided to cancel before exhibitors and the public arrived.

Public health and safety remain Rodeo Austin’s top priority. At the direction of the City of Austin and Travis County officials, Rodeo Austin is heartbroken that 2020 events have been canceled. Rodeo Austin will respectfully comply with the public officials’ orders in an effort to keep the safety adn well-being of our community at the forefront. Rodeo Austin

For more information, you can visit the Rodeo Austin website.