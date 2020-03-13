Report: Trump to declare national emergency to combat coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump will declare a national emergency over the coronavirus on Friday, according to a report from NBC News.

The report states that the move is being made to provide more immediate relief to Americans. Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. Central time.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

The press conference comes as the virus has continued to rapidly spread across America, despite President Trump’s assertion that the virus was contained.

It was announced on Friday that three people have tested positive in Tyler for the coronavirus, bringing the East Texas total number of cases up to four.

Health officials have warned the country over the past several days that the outbreak is likely to get worse before it gets better.

So far, nearly 40 people have died from the virus in America with cases continuing to explode all over the nation.

Nearly every college or professional sporting event was canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus on Wednesday and Thursday.

The NBA, MLB, and NHL have all suspended their seasons, albeit temporarily. Augusta National announced on Friday that the Masters would be postponed but did not say when it would be rescheduled.