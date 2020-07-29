Report: Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for the coronavirus

WASHINGTON (KETK) – East Texas congressman Louie Gohmert has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from Politico.

Gohmert has been in Washington this week to pay his respects to the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis and participate in a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr.

The report states that Gohmert was scheduled to fly to Texas on Air Force One with President Trump as he makes a trip to the Permian Basin.

The eight-term congressman has refused to wear a mask around the capitol, but told CNN back in June that “If I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask. During the House hearing on Tuesday, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) scolded many Republicans for taking off their masks, but Gohmert was not one of them.

Politico says that Gohmert tested positive in a pre-screen at the White House, meaning that he likely would not have come into contact with the President.

Gohmert was sworn in as a congressman in 2005 and had previously served as the 7th District Court Judge in Smith County from 1992-2002.

He is a graduate from Texas A&M University and received his law degree from Baylor in 1977.