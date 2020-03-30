UPDATE: Bowie County woman dies from coronavirus, 3rd East Texas fatality, 6 new cases

UPDATE (3:30 P.M.) – According to a release from Bowie County health officials, six new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in their jurisdiction.

This brings the total up to nine cases along with 1 death. East Texas is now up to 71 cases after doubling in the past four days.

Here is the most recent tally kept by KETK News:

Smith County – 32, 1 death

Bowie County – 9, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death

Gregg County – 5

Angelina County – 3

Rusk County – 3

Shelby County – 2

Cherokee County – 2

Nacogdoches County – 2

Cass County – 2

Upshur County – 2

Morris County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Upshur County – 1

Harrison County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Polk County – 1

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana woman has passed away after medical complications from the coronavirus, according to a report from the Texarkana-Gazette and Bowie County officials.

In the report, the woman was 70-year-old Brenda Joyce Ciganeiro and the paper cites her husband saying she had been admitted to the hospital three weeks ago with double pneumonia.

Due to social distancing restrictions, the paper reports that Ciganeiro could not have visitors in her final days, including her husband of 37 years.

She would the third East Texas death as a result of the coronavirus with the others being in Smith County and Van Zandt County. All three confirmed victims had suffered from previous medical ailments.

In East Texas, there have been 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of this writing. Here is the most updated count: