WATCH: Rep. Gohmert shares PSA regarding COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Rep. Louie Gohmert shared a 60-second PSA about the coronavirus and what people can do in response.

Gohmert started by saying, “In this time of great challenges please be concerned but also understand that fear itself creates more problems.”

He went on to ask people not to buy more than you normally would.

“Now panic purchases are causing more panic purchases,” he said.

Gohmert said there is no shortage of toilet paper, only that people are buying more than needed.

“But those at higher risk are our senior citizens and individuals with pre-existing conditions,” Gohmert said.

He urges people to contact those individuals and ask if they need help shopping. Then if you feel safe, drop the groceries off on the front porch.

He wrapped up by asking the public to reach out to him if they need help and finished by saying, “God can bless us if we’re willing.”