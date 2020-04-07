Rains County reports 1st COVID-19 case

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed Rains County has its first coronavirus case on Tuesday.

The individual is currently at home in isolation. That makes 25 counties in East Texas that have cases.

While Rains County has one case, East Texas increases to 276 cases.

A full breakdown can be found HERE:

Smith County – 79, 2 deaths

Bowie County –32, 1 death

Gregg County – 28

Nacogdoches County – 24, 2 deaths

Angelina County – 14

Rusk County – 13

Harrison County – 11, 1 death

Shelby County – 11

Polk County – 8

Cherokee County – 7

Van Zandt County – 7, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Cass County – 5

Henderson County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Upshur County – 5

Anderson County – 2

Camp County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 4

Titus County – 2

Trinity County – 1

Rains – 1

Data produced by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Laboratory, and Infectious Disease Service.

This dashboard will be updated daily by noon. Data displayed are current as of 8 p.m. for the prior day.

(NOTE: Data may be unavailable during high traffic times.)