Public transit and rideshare passengers urged to obey health guidelines

KILGORE, Texas (KETK)- With the coronavirus spreading, many people are being extra cautious when out in public. Ridesharing and public transportation services like Uber and Lyft are adhering to hygiene guidelines to stay in business and offer the best experience for their customers.

“The public transportation system will continue to run because transit is an essential business, but we will ask the same policies that we had been in place; spacing, no more than 10 people, spacing six feet apart, wash your hands, don’t touch your face,” said Longview Mayor Andy Mack.

The East Texas Council of Governments has workers from ‘GoBus Transit’ who are cleaning each vehicle at least twice a day.

With public transits taking these kinds of precautions, we asked what measures are rider share companies taking?

“First of all wear gloves and also masks and it’s very important to not touch other people or touch your face, and just have hand sanitizer and washing your hands frequently,” said Hannah Barron.

Lyft and Uber drivers are also being careful.

“We just want to make sure that not only they stay healthy but we stay healthy as well,” said one Uber driver.

Wiping down door handles, seat belts, and seats after each ride. These companies understand the best way to accommodate each customer is to keep them safe.