Prisoner serving life sentence for East Texas crime dies after testing positive with COVID-19

GALVESTON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported two inmates died at a Galveston hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Vaughn Harvey, 70, was serving a life sentence in the Wynne Unit for an East Texas crime. He was taken to a Huntsville hospital on April 22 where he tested positive for COVID-19 then transferred to the Galveston hospital the following day.

Harvey died on April 26 and his family declined to have an autopsy done but officials believe COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.

Nathaniel Morgan, 77, was also an inmate at the Wynne Unit. He was transferred to the Galveston hospital on April 22 where he tested positive for COVID-19 and died on April 24. His family also declined to have an autopsy, but officials believe coronavirus contributed to his death.

In total, there are 250 TDCJ employees, staff, or contractors and 950 offenders who have tested positive for the coronavirus. On the other hand, 46 employees and 156 offenders have recovered from the virus.

The Beto Unit currently has 2,743 inmates on medical restriction and 151 in medical isolation.

Medical Restriction is used to separate and restrict the movement of well people who may have been exposed to a disease to see if they become ill.

is used to separate and restrict the movement of well people who may have been exposed to a disease to see if they become ill. Medical Isolation is for people who are sick and contagious.

There are 121 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Beto Unit with 23 awaiting test results.