Price gouging found at Lindale convenience store amid coronavirus outbreak

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Texas Attorney General is cracking down on price gouging, an illegal act caused by people purchasing products and selling them at a high cost.

From bottled water and hand sanitizer to toilet paper and paper towels, all have become scarce at most supermarkets around East Texas.

With necessary items unlikely to be found at stores, people are turning to other sources to search for scarce items or sell them at an increased price.

David Warren went to AB Country Store in Lindale to purchase two rolls of toilet paper. He was shocked when he found out how much it would cost him.

Ringing up the products, the total came to $7.02. Warren was upset to see the prices so high and felt that this is a way for stores to take advantage of people.

“I’ve normally been buying it at the convenience stores because that’s where it’s been available. The tissue, on average, is been about $1.59 per roll for the same brand, so when I went in there and they were charging $3.59, you know, and they weren’t really charging me for toilet paper they were charging me for a bag of potato chips, that’s not right, that’s deceptive, that’s fraud,” said Warren.

Warren is proud of his community as a whole but feels the store needs to be an example of what not do.

After notifying the manager of the store, David called the Texas Attorney General to report the act.

If you see price gouging in your area you’re told to also file a report.