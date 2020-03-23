President Trump thanks Gov. Abbott for safe return of 103 Americans from Brazil

WASHINGTON, Texas (KETK) – During Monday’s press conference, President Trump thanked Gov. Abbott for helping bring home 103 Americans home from Brazil.

“Overnight we successfully brought home 103 American citizens after they had been stranded for 10 days in Brazil following a cruise,” said Trump. “Most of those returned were senior citizens.”

The cruise ship, Silver Shadow, has been stranded since a Canadian couple tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Two guests aboard the Silver Shadow have been medically disembarked in Recife, Brazil, and one has tested positive for COVID-19,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

After all passengers tested negative for COVID-19, the remaining Americans were brought back home safely.

“By administration and cooperation with Governor Gregg Abbott of Texas and the private sector coordinated their safe return to the United States so thank you to Governor Abbott,” said Trump.