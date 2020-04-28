President Trump praises Gov. Abbott for re-opening plan

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump took to Twitter to praise Gov. Abbott Tuesday morning for his gradual plan to re-open Texas.
On Monday, Gov. Abbott announced the first phase of his plan to slowly re-open businesses and that his statewide stay-at-home order would be expiring Thursday night at 11:59 p.m.
The first phase of Gov. Abbott’s plan involves opening restaurants, retail stores, museums, and libraries on Friday, May 1. They are only allowed to fill up to 25% full capacity.
Abbott said that if there are no significant flare-ups in coronavirus cases across the state, he will raise the capacity limit to 50% on May 18.