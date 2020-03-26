Precautions Tyler post offices are taking after employee tests positive for coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the Tyler post office reported an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since then, many have raised concerns about whether or not the virus can live on letters and packages.

USPS officials cite the World Health Organization and the CDC who both agree the risk is very low with no previous evidence of contracting the virus through mail delivery.

Today KETK Mye Owens went to postal offices around the city to see what guidelines they are following to protect their employees and customers from contamination.

From inside the Tyler Post Office, employees are seen wearing gloves and masks. They are also standing six feet away from each other as suggested by the CDC.

According to a statement from the United States Postal Service, they believe the risk of spreading COVID-19 is low for those who worked with the employee who tested positive but for people receiving mail, they are taking extra precautions to stay safe.

“I wash my hands after I get my mail. They should have gloves, protective equipment as far as gloves are concerned,” said Billy Byrd, visitor.