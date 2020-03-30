Polk County reports 3 additional cases

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County and Cities Health District reported three additional cases in Polk County.
That brings the total to four in Polk County and 75 in East Texas with the additional case in Angelina County.
- Smith County – 32, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 5
- Rusk County – 3
- Nacogdoches County – 2
- Morris County – 1
- Cass County – 2
- Bowie County – 3
- Hopkins County – 1
- Upshur County – 2
- Angelina County – 4
- Harrison County – 1
- Shelby County – 2
- Cherokee County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson – 1
- Polk – 4
- Camp County – 1