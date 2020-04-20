Polk County confirms 15th case of COVID-19

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Polk County announced Monday afternoon that they had confirmed another case of coronavirus, bringing them to 15 total.

The Office of Emergency Management also said that two people were hospitalized for the virus, but have since recovered. Eight of the cases were female and seven were male. Here are their age ranges:

20-29: 1

30-39: 3

40-49: 2

50-59: 3

60-69: 2

70-79: 1

80-89: 3

East Texas is at nearly 675 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to a KETK News tally: