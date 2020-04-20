Polk County confirms 15th case of COVID-19

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Polk County announced Monday afternoon that they had confirmed another case of coronavirus, bringing them to 15 total.
The Office of Emergency Management also said that two people were hospitalized for the virus, but have since recovered. Eight of the cases were female and seven were male. Here are their age ranges:
- 20-29: 1
- 30-39: 3
- 40-49: 2
- 50-59: 3
- 60-69: 2
- 70-79: 1
- 80-89: 3
East Texas is at nearly 675 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to a KETK News tally:
- Smith County – 121, 3 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 89, 6 deaths
- Bowie County –76, 5 deaths
- Shelby County – 60
- Gregg County – 52
- Harrison County – 45, 4 deaths
- Panola County – 37, 3 deaths
- Rusk County – 29, 1 death
- Angelina County – 23
- Polk County – 15
- San Augustine County – 14, 1 death
- Cass County – 13
- Henderson County – 13
- Van Zandt County – 12, 1 death
- Cherokee County – 10, 1 death
- Titus County – 10
- Upshur County – 9
- Anderson County – 8
- Wood County – 6
- Camp County – 6
- Trinity County – 5
- Morris County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Houston County – 3
- Marion County – 3
- Rains County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Sabine County – 1