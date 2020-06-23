People in their 20’s testing at higher rates for COVID-19 in Smith County, no plans for mask mandate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says he does not plan to issue any orders requiring residents to wear masks in public.

Moran gave an update on COVID-19 cases during the commissioner’s court meeting Tuesday morning. According to the latest numbers, people between the ages of 21 and 30 are testing positive for the coronavirus at a higher rate than any other age group in Smith County. The second age group to test positive at a higher rate were people between 51 and 60 years old.

I encourage individuals and businesses to make healthy choices in their daily practices and routines…There is still no need for fear. Our community strength, response and readiness is second to none.” Judge Nathaniel Moran

As of June 22nd, NetHealth is reporting 177 total active cases within Smith County.

The test positivity rates have also increased. In April, the rate stood at 5.59% before dropping to 2.71% in May. It increased to 6.04% during June.

Moran also provided an update on coronavirus cases at the jail. Out of 1042 inmates tested, 61 were positive. Currently, 10 inmates and one detention officer are fighting the virus

Moran reassured the public that hospital capacity and available ventilator numbers remain strong in both major medical systems in Tyler.

Commissioners approved the purchase of thermal temperature screening systems. This would include both portable and fixed systems. Fire Marshal Jay Brooks emphasized to the public these cameras will not violate personal liberties. He also stated the cameras will not be actively recording people and would be provided by Pivot Technology Systems. The systems would be placed at the courthouse, jail, and other public locations. It will be paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans to follow all safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention as hospitalizations have doubled over the past three weeks.

Abbott showed numbers where Texas has nearly 3,200 patients in the hospitals a day due to the virus. While testing has risen, the positive rate of tests has doubled as well. Three weeks ago, it sat at 4.5% and today it is nearly 9%.

We can return to normal life while coexisting with the virus.” Governor Greg Abbott

The governor listed five strategies that Texans can take to mitigate the spread of the virus and they include:

Following safety protocols listed by state health officials

Authorities are increasing enforcement of restrictions, including at bars and parks

Surge testing efforts in known hot spots.

Work with hospitals to ensure that they can treat anyone

Wearing a mask

