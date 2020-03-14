Pentagon bans domestic travel for military members, families due to coronavirus outbreak

The Pentagon announced Friday that members of the armed forces, civilian employees, and military members living on or serving at military properties can no longer travel domestically starting Monday, according to CNN.

The continuing spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) necessitates immediate implementation of travel restrictions for domestic Department of Defense (DoD) travel. ….These restrictions are necessary to preserve force readiness, limit the continuing spread of the virus, and preserve the health and welfare of Service members, DoD civilian employees, their families, and the local communities in which we live Defense Department memo signed by Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist

The news comes after President Donald Trump said that travel from Europe to the U.S. would be suspended, later clarifying that the restriction would not apply to U.S. citizens.

The travel restriction is expected to last until May 11. Service members are only allowed to take local leave during that time, according to the press release.

The department said in a statement Friday that the travel restriction “will also pause civilian hiring at DoD installations and components for persons who do not reside within the hiring entity’s local commuting area.”

The department also implemented new rules starting Monday for those who can enter the grounds of the Pentagon and its building. According to a second memo, all unofficial and international visitors will be restricted.

They also announced that all military and government employees or contracts will be barred from entering the Pentagon grounds ‘if they have traveled within the previous 14 days’ from countries which the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued the highest or second-highest travel warnings.

Additionally, all public tours of the Pentagon have been canceled until further notice.