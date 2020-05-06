Panola County revises faulty COVID-19 numbers; judge cites ‘reporting error’

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones announced Wednesday morning that 25 cases of COVID-19 were over-reported, resulting in a slightly inflated number for the area.

Judge Jones said that the real number as of this writing is now at 166, down from 191 entering Wednesday.

74 of those cases are at Briarcliff nursing home in Carthage, which has faced backlash for its response to the virus.

One anonymous employee who contracted the virus told KETK News in an exclusive interview that the home would not be paying her because she could not prove she was infected through her work.

“I know that’s where I got it because all I do is go to work and home,” she said.

This staff member said she was told to take vacation time and when that ran out, there would be no further compensation. That led to her quitting over the initial way Briarcliff handled the situation.

26 Briarcliff Nursing Home employees have contracted COVID-19, which is 37% of their staff.

One of their nurse aids died from the virus a few weeks ago.

The new numbers also mean that Panola County no longer has the highest number of cases in East Texas. Nacogdoches County now leads with 184 confirmed cases and also has the most deaths in the region with 11.