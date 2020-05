PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones gave a COVID-19 case update on Monday including additional cases and a death.

The number of cases has increased by five with two of those being residents in a local nursing home. That brings the cumulative case count to 194. Judge Jones also announced the death of a nursing home resident bringing the total to 22.

Of the 22 deaths in Panola County, seven of them are from the Briarcliff Nursing Home in Carthage.