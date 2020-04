PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones has confirmed an additional seven coronavirus cases bringing the total to 40 with three recoveries.

She also reported another death bringing the total to five.

Three of the five deaths were residents at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage. Two resident deaths were reported on April 14 with the third reported on Monday.

