Panola County reports 28 new cases, highest total in East Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones reported new cases Wednesday night, bringing to light new totals in East Texas.

With 28 additional cases, Panola County now leads East Texas in the COVID-19 case count at 168. Nacogdoches County follows behind at 148 cases with Smith County coming up at 142.

Judge Jones said of those 28, four have been confirmed from the mobile testing opportunities over the weekend.

Panola County still sits at seven deaths and 10 recoveries.

