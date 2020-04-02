1  of  3
Breaking News
Panola County now at 4 confirmed cases of coronavirus Anderson County issues stay-at-home order until further notice, effective immediately 1 dead following early-morning Smith County shooting
Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

Panola County now at 4 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County now has four confirmed cases of coronavirus in their jurisdiction, according to the sheriff’s office.

This puts East Texas at 124 cases with four deaths. Here is the current tally according to KETK News:

  • Smith County – 47, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 9
  • Nacogdoches County – 6
  • Rusk County – 6
  • Angelina County – 5
  • Cherokee County – 5
  • Polk County – 5
  • Cass County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Panola County – 4
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • San Augustine County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories