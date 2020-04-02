Panola County now at 4 confirmed cases of coronavirus

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County now has four confirmed cases of coronavirus in their jurisdiction, according to the sheriff’s office.
This puts East Texas at 124 cases with four deaths. Here is the current tally according to KETK News:
- Smith County – 47, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Harrison County – 5, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
- Gregg County – 9
- Nacogdoches County – 6
- Rusk County – 6
- Angelina County – 5
- Cherokee County – 5
- Polk County – 5
- Cass County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Panola County – 4
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- San Augustine County – 1
- Wood County – 1
- Anderson – 1