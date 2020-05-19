Panola County announces 21st death from COVID-19, confirms 5 new cases

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County announced an additional death from the coronavirus along with five new confirmed cases early Tuesday morning through Judge LeeAnn Jones’ Facebook page.
It is the 21st death from the virus in the county and it is now up to 185 total cases. Briarcliff Nursing Home has been particularly hit hard by the virus with 72 of the county’s cases and 11 of the deaths.
Panola County has one of the highest rates of spread per capita in East Texas. With just a population of 23,148 according to the Census Bureau, roughly 1 in every 125 residents have contracted COVID-19. This is nearly 1% of the county population.
As of early Tuesday morning, East Texas has 2,010 cases with nearly 800 recoveries and 85 deaths. Here is the latest tally:
- Anderson County – 60 (10 recovered)
- Angelina County – 154, 1 death (30 recovered)
- Bowie County -115, 11 deaths (77 recovered)
- Camp County – 20 (6 recovered)
- Cass County – 24 (20 recovered)
- Cherokee County – 34, 1 death (114 recovered)
- Franklin County – 4 (1 recovered)
- Gregg County – 182, 4 deaths (52 recovered)
- Harrison County – 211, 19 deaths (34 recovered)
- Henderson County – 49 (13 recovered)
- Hopkins County – 8 (4 recovered)
- Houston County – 21
- Marion County – 15 (3 recovered)
- Morris County – 12 (4 recovered)
- Nacogdoches County – 234, 15 deaths (120 recovered)
- Panola County – 185, 21 deaths
- Polk County – 50 (16 recovered)
- Rains County – 2 (2 recovered)
- Rusk County – 44, 1 death (25 recovered)
- Sabine County – 3 (1 recovered)
- San Augustine County – 26, 1 death (11 recovered)
- Shelby County – 175, 5 deaths (81 recovered)
- Smith County – 192, 4 deaths (135 recovered)
- Titus County – 121, 1 death (6 recovered)
- Trinity County – 13 (3 recovered)
- Upshur County – 18
- Van Zandt County – 22, 1 death (13 recovered)
- Wood County – 23, 1 death (11 recovered)