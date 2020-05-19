Panola County announces 21st death from COVID-19, confirms 5 new cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County announced an additional death from the coronavirus along with five new confirmed cases early Tuesday morning through Judge LeeAnn Jones’ Facebook page.

It is the 21st death from the virus in the county and it is now up to 185 total cases. Briarcliff Nursing Home has been particularly hit hard by the virus with 72 of the county’s cases and 11 of the deaths.

Panola County has one of the highest rates of spread per capita in East Texas. With just a population of 23,148 according to the Census Bureau, roughly 1 in every 125 residents have contracted COVID-19. This is nearly 1% of the county population.

As of early Tuesday morning, East Texas has 2,010 cases with nearly 800 recoveries and 85 deaths. Here is the latest tally: