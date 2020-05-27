Panola County adds 2 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional recoveries

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones announced Wednesday morning that two more cases of coronavirus had been confirmed as well as two new recoveries.

Panola now sits at 196 total cases along with 22 deaths. There have been 61 recoveries in the area. Many of the cases and deaths have been at the Briarcliff nursing home. 72 patients have come down with the virus and 11 have died.

Judge Jones wrote that it is her hope that the Briarcliff facility can be free of the virus by the end of the week. 41 residents would have to be declared recovered in the next two days to meet that goal, per the numbers reported by the county.

East Texas is nearing 2,500 total cases with 100 deaths. Here is the most recent tally: